Man dead following assault near Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia

Police say an argument escalated quickly into a fight and may have involved a group of at least 10 soccer fans from out of town.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal assault near Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident began at about 2:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of E Passyunk Avenue.

Police say an argument escalated quickly into a fight and may have involved a group of at least 10 soccer fans from out of town, against a group of five, including the victim.

SEE ALSO: New video shows fight leading up to fatal shooting outside of Pat's King of Steaks

The group allegedly jumped on the 28-year-old victim when he fell to the ground and started punching and kicking him, police said.

Sources told Action News someone picked up a metal trash can lid and started hitting the victim over the head with it.

The victim died due to injuries sustained in the assault.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the people involved may have been drinking.

"Sometimes when alcohol is involved there are fights... Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quiet, safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, once in a while you get a fight that escalates into violence," Small said.

SEE ALSO: Police ID man charged with murder after shooting at Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia

Residents who live in the area agree.

"From my personal observations, there's a lot of people that's not from here that's coming here trying to do things that are not the norm. Then, people get drunk, go to the bars and then all this commotion happens," said a neighbor who did not want to give their name.

In July, 22-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, was shot in the back following a fight at Pat's.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder in the case. The shooter's lawyer claims it was in self-defense, but the victim's family says otherwise.

Police say two other people were also injured in Thursday's assault.

The victims left the scene in a white SUV. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.

More TOP STORIES News