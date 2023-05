PECO bills expected to increase by June; PPL, UGI rates decreasing

Officials say you can still shop around for better options from other suppliers.

Pennsylvania residents will see a change in their electric bills beginning next month, according to officials.

On June 1, PECO's "price to compare" will increase by 6%.

The rates are decreasing for PPL and UGI, which supply power to part of the suburbs.

To do that, head to the state's online marketplace, PA Power Switch.