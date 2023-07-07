Police investigate after car strikes pedestrian in Bucks County

Authorities in Bucks County are investigating after a pedestrian crash took place in Bensalem on Thursday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Street Road near Route 1.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck in the westbound lanes of Street Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and there has been no word yet on their condition.

Police have not stated whether the driver fled the scene or was injured in the collision.

Officials have not released any further information on the crash.