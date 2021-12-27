pedestrian struck

Pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Olney

Police say the officer stopped the patrol car on impact.
By
Police vehicle strikes pedestrian in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was hit by a police vehicle in Philadelphia's Olney section.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but a condition has not been released.

Accident investigators remained on the scene hours later.

