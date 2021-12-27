Pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was hit by a police vehicle in Philadelphia's Olney section.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue.
Police say the officer stopped the patrol car on impact.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but a condition has not been released.
Accident investigators remained on the scene hours later.
