Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on RT130 in Pennsauken, NJ

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on busy Route 130 in Pennsauken, New Jersey, Wednesday night.

The victim was hit in the northbound lanes of RT130 near Terrace Avenue and was pronounced dead around 9:15 p.m.

Action News has reached out to police to find out if the driver stopped but said more information will be coming out later Thursday morning.

Route 130 has since been reopened.