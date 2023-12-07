Penn board of trustees holds emergency meeting after President Liz Magill's House testimony

The meeting came a day after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned Magill's testimony as "shameful."

PHILADELPHIA -- The University of Pennsylvania's board of trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday as school president Liz Magill faces scathing criticism over her performance at a House hearing earlier this week.

A university spokesperson told CNN the board of trustees gathered virtually. Although it wasn't a formal board meeting, it was organized at approximately 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. That came one day after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned Magill's testimony as "shameful" and urged the board of trustees to meet and decide whether that testimony lives up to the school's values. Despite its name, Penn is a private school and is not run by the state.

The hastily arranged meeting, which concluded by midday Thursday, comes as Magill faces intense pressure following Tuesday's hearing in the House. Magill and the presidents of Harvard and MIT struggled to answer questions on Tuesday about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates their respective school's code of conduct on bullying or harassment.

SEE ALSO: Penn's president defends herself amid backlash following congressional testimony about antisemitism

Penn's president, Liz Magill, has released a video in which she seeks to clarify comments made during the hearing.

It is unclear whether the board gathering Thursday is related to Magill's future at the school, but that topic is sure to be on the minds of board members.

Following the board's virtual meeting, a House committee announced that launched an investigation into Harvard, MIT and Penn.

A disastrous hearing

During Tuesday's hearing, none of the school leaders explicitly said that calling for the genocide of Jews would necessarily violate their code of conduct. Instead, they explained it would depend on the circumstances and conduct.

Magill attempted to clarify her message on Wednesday, posting a video on X where the Penn leader said she should have focused on the "irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate.".

Magill said that Penn's policies "need to be clarified and evaluated," adding that in her view: "It would be harassment or intimidation."

Still, the hearing on Tuesday drew strong criticism from business leaders, donors, politicians and the White House.

WATCH | Penn president testifies to House Education Committee about antisemitism on campus

Penn president speaks to House Education Committee about antisemitism on campus

The House Education and Workforce Committee launched an investigation with full subpoena power into Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Thursday afternoon.

"We will use our full Congressional authority to hold these schools accountable for their failure on the global stage," Stefanik said in a statement. "After this week's pathetic and morally bankrupt testimony by university presidents when answering my questions, the Education and Workforce Committee is launching an official Congressional investigation."

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called the testimony "catastrophic and clarifying" and said Magill's attempt to clean-up her testimony "looked like a hostage video, like she was speaking under duress."

WATCH | Rep. Elise Stefanik grills Penn, Harvard presidents about antisemitism on campus

The University of Pennsylvania is under fire after President Liz Magill's comments at the congressional hearing on antisemitism earlier this week.

"I understand why the governor of Pennsylvania and so many of the trustees don't have confidence in her. I don't have confidence anymore that Penn is capable, under this leadership, of getting it right," Greenblatt told CNN's Kate Bolduan, adding that he has spoken with Magill.

The ADL CEO said his organization did not have a position on whether or not the university presidents should step down - until Tuesday's hearing.

"But when I watched these presidents flail and feebly, with leglal-ish answers respond to a simple line of questioning, we have lost confidence with them," he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNBC on Thursday that "advocating for genocide is fundamentally wrong, full-stop. We just can't have this."

RELATED:Gov. Shapiro condemns anti-Israel protest outside Goldie restaurant in Philadelphia's Center City

A large crowd of protestors gathered outside Philadelphia's Goldie restaurant Sunday, accusing them of genocide.

The Massachusetts Democrat said she's worried that Americans can't disagree with each other. "We have unleashed hate in this country - and that is wrong," Warren said.

Asked if the college presidents should step down, Warren said: "If you can't lead, if you can't stand up and say what's right and wrong - very much in the extreme cases, and these are the extreme cases - then you've got a problem."

Billionaire Elon Musk, who graduated from Penn, added to the criticism.

"I am a Penn alum and this is indeed shameful," Musk said on X on Wednesday.

Of course, Musk himself faced condemnation last month after agreeing with an antisemitic post. Musk later apologized for what he called his "dumbest" ever social media post.

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listen during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday said she agrees with calls for the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania to resign, arguing they are "failing in the worst way."

"Their statements were abhorrent," Gillibrand told Fox News, referring to Tuesday's hearing in the House. "Trying to contextualize what constitutes harassment? Jewish students are terrified on these campuses."

The New York Democrat said that in some cases, students have been told to stay in their dorm rooms because their safety couldn't be guaranteed.

"That is the definition of harassment: To instill fear and to not have a climate where kids can thrive and go to school and feel protected. They are failing in the worst way as college presidents," Gillibrand said. "You cannot call for the genocide of Jews, the genocide of any group of people, and not say that that's harassment."

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.