Technology keeps the screams going at Pennhurst Asylum despite the pandemic

SPRING CITY, PA
By Timothy Walton
The annual haunt has been terrifying guests for nearly a decade. (WPVI) -- Pennhurst Asylum has been deemed one of the most haunted places on Earth. And at Halloween, it gets even scarier.

The annual haunt has been terrifying guests for nearly a decade.

The pandemic has created some challenges but the team behind the haunt has adapted.

Temperature checks, sanitizing stations, social distancing and masks are part of the experience.

Three of the attractions are open but instead of the usual in-your-face style scares that Pennhurst is known for they are using state-of-the-art technology to incorporate timed sound effects and motion-activated lighting to heighten screams.

Pennhurst Asylum is known for its super scary Halloween haunt but they also want to share the important history of the property and the annual Halloween attraction helps raise money towards preserving the space.


Pennhurst Asylum | Facebook | Instagram
Bridge St & Church Street, Spring City, PA 19475
