COVID case at Penns Grove High School prompts South Jersey football cancellations

Due to Covid our game vs. Willingboro this week will not be played.



We will resume next week and play next Friday at Buena on 9/24/21



Our schedule is full and it’s a non-division game, so the game will not be made up. — PGHFC1 (@CoachKnowsBest) September 15, 2021

NEWS



Sterling and Paulsboro will not play this Saturday due to COVID-related circumstances. — Mark Trible (@Mtrible) September 16, 2021

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of students were sent home early from Penns Grove High School in South Jersey after a person tested positive for COVID-19.Dr. Zenaida Cobian, the superintendent of the Penns Grove - Carneys Point School District, tells Action News the school was alerted on Wednesday that one individual tested positive for COVID.As a result of contact tracing, 67 students were sent home including members of the football team.Those who are considered close contacts and are not vaccinated will have to quarantine until Sept. 22.Penns Grove football team's schedule is being altered."Due to Covid our game vs. Willingboro this week will not be played. We will resume next week and play next Friday at Buena on 9/24/21 Our schedule is full and it's a non-division game, so the game will not be made up," Penns Grove football coach John Emel tweeted Wednesday night.The Penns Grove High School football team played Paulsboro High on Saturday.Since the student athletes don't wear masks while playing football, Paulsboro was also notified of the case at Penns Grove.Paulsboro High School's Athletic Department retweeted reporter Mark Trible saying Paulsboro's game against Sterling High School will not be played Saturday "due to COVID-related circumstances."