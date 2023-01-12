3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ

All three victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after being ejected from a vehicle in Camden County, New Jersey.

Police say two vehicles collided around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at River Road and East Springfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.

Three people were ejected from one vehicle, police say.

All three victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

Police say speed played a factor in the crash.