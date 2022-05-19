primary election

Pa. Senate primary: Less than 10,000 GOP votes left to count; Mehmet Oz holds narrow lead

Less than 10,000 GOP votes left to count in Pa. Senate primary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All eyes are on Pennsylvania's US Senate primary race. A razor-thin margin separates celebrity Doctor Mehmet Oz and rival David McCormick.

"Be patient. What is important is that we get it right. We get it accurate," said Jonathan Marks, Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions.

Marks says there are less than 10,000 mail-in ballots outstanding for the Republican primary statewide. The majority of those votes are in Lancaster County where thousands of mail-in ballots were delayed because of a printing error.

"Lancaster County has completed the process for the most part. They had about 600-800 ballots they had to review," said Marks.

"Election night has turned into election week," said City Commissioner of Philadelphia Lisa Deeley. "When you have to wait until Election Day to start touching tens of thousands of ballots, it's going to take a while."



Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who has publicly endorsed candidate Oz, has called into question the validity of Pennsylvania's mail-in voting process, which elections officials dispute.

"Mail-in voting is safe and it's secure and the voters of Pennsylvania and certainly Philadelphia should feel secure in that vote," said Lisa Deeley, chairwoman for the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

While Philadelphia County has the most total ballots left to count, we're told only a few hundred are Republican votes.

With the margin for the Oz and McCormick race narrowing by the hour, it could come down to a recount.

"We're going to get updated unofficial returns next Tuesday from all 67 counties, and only at that point are we going to be able to say whether a statewide recount is necessary or not," said Marks.

If there is a recount, Marks says those results have to be in by June 7.

