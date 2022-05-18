primary election

Pa. primary: Thousands of votes still being counted as Oz, McCormick locked in tight race

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Votes still being counted as Oz, McCormick locked in tight race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The votes are still being counted from Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary election.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, about two-thirds of the ballots were counted in Philadelphia. Mail-in votes and ballot drop box votes continue to be tallied, with about 28,000 to go.

"Election night has turned into election week," said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley. "When you have to wait until Election Day to start touching tens of thousands of ballots, it's going to take a while."

Neither Memhet Oz or Dave McCormick are out of the race for GOP Senate nominee just yet.

The margin of victory would have to exceed .5% of the vote to avoid an automatic recount.

SEE ALSO: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary
EMBED More News Videos

Donald Trump's preferred candidate in Pennsylvania's Senate Republican primary was essentially tied with a more traditional rival.



"That would probably be between six and seven thousand (votes) that one candidate will need to beat the other by," said Al Schmidt with Committee of Seventy.

Requests for mail-in ballots exceeded expectations this election.

"This time around we've already had a million people request mail-in or absentee ballots," said Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College.

In Pennsylvania, mail-in counting can't start until Election Day, which means the days of close elections being called the night of are harder to come by as mail-in voting grows in the Keystone State.

"An election couldn't be closer than the Oz-McCormick race right now. Unless it's a blowout or a landslide, it takes days to know who won with so many voting by mail," said Schmidt.

Why was the race between McCormick and Oz so close? Some believe the former president's endorsement came a little too late.

"The Trump endorsement would have counted more in February before Oz and McCormick spent so much money going after each other," said Christopher Nicholas of Eagle Consulting Group.

If an automatic recount is triggered, the recount would begin on or before June 1 with results by June 7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniaprimary electionpennsylvania newsvotingelection dayelection
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Lancaster Co. still counting ballots due to printing error
Pa. Primary: GOP Senate contest still too close to call
Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pa. days after stroke
Shapiro, Mastriano win primary for Pa. governor
TOP STORIES
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races
Teen dies after being hit by dirt bike in North Philly; suspect sought
18-year-old dies after being trapped under sand at Jersey Shore
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
Lancaster Co. still counting ballots due to printing error
Woman killed inside NJ motel room identified
Show More
Students suffer minor injuries in Chester County school bus crash
Armed suspect hid out in 81-year-old's car before carjacking: Police
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU
Philly gas station sets price at $5.24 per gallon
More TOP STORIES News