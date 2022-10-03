Inside Story 2.0: Panelists return for election talk, races for Senate. Governor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is excited to debut a new look ... a new set ... and the return of some familiar faces back into the studio for a revamped 30-minute Inside Story.

Or shall we say -- Inside Story 2.0!

Host Matt O'Donnell interviews our virtual Newsmaker Al Schmidt - President and CEO of the Committee of Seventy.

They discussed the 2022 midterms, election denialism, the importance of safe and fair voting, plus Pennsylvania's increasing role in national politics.

Meet this week's panelists:

Dom Giordano - Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Sharmain Matlock-Turner - President and CEO, Urban Affairs Coalition

Nelson Diaz - Retired Judge

Farah Jimenez - CEO, Philadelphia Education Fund

They discussed the upcoming elections for the midterms, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police's recent endorsements for Josh Shapiro (D) for Governor and Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and how Doug Mastriano (R) is behind Josh Shapiro 40-1 in campaign funds.

Plus, an update on Hurricane Ian and the devastation in Puerto Rico and Florida, plus an in depth conversation sharing ideas on how to curb the city's gun violence after the devastating youth shooting at a Roxborough school football scrimmage.

Here are few of the organizations, recognitions and resources discussed in the show:

DisaporaxPuertorico.org - Non profit organization helping the Puerto Rican community and empowering Puerto Rican culture.

Laguagua 47 - An independent film project in collaboration with Septa in celebrating Hispanic culture in Philadelphia.