A final look at the races in the Pennsylvania Primaries

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- John Micek Editor-in-Chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star and G. Terry Madonna, Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University ,talk with Host Matt O'Donnell and give the latest scoop on the most hotly contested races ahead of the Pennsylvania Primary on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.

Will Republican front-runner Dr. Mehmet Oz be 'trumped' by newcomer Kathy Barnette in the GOP senate race?

Can unconventional US Senate candidate John Fetterman hold strong as front-runner for the Democrats?

Will conservative Doug Mastriano be the GOP gubernatorial candidate running against Josh Shapiro (D) in the fall?

Hear our two experts weigh in.
politicsprimary electionelectionsinside story
