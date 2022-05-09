inside story

2022 Primary Election: What swing voters are saying ahead of the May 17 vote

By Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch May 9 Inside Story: Swing voters on Primary candidates, issues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Rich Thau, President of Engagious (a business and issue advocacy messaging company) and head of the 'Swing Voter Project'.

Thau interviews, researches and tracks both Republican and Democrat swing voters and the issues that drive them home.


They discuss his findings from online focus groups of PA voters just ahead of this primary election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electioninside storypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Watch May 1 Inside Story | Al Schmidt, CEO 'Committee of Seventy'
Watch Inside Story April 24 show | How to budget during inflation
Donald Trump's influence on the 2022 PA Primary | Inside Story
Fallout from the Will Smith Chris Rock Oscars moment - Inside Story...
TOP STORIES
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Man charged with murder in South Philly Wawa stabbing
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
Supporting AAPI-owned business | FYI Philly May 7 show
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
Crash involving school bus leaves 14 students, 2 adults injured
Weapon scans start today for Philly middle-schoolers
Show More
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
ESPN: Joel Embiid snubbed for MVP; honor goes to Denver's Nikola Jokic
Eagles to play home opener on 'Monday Night Football' on 6abc
Boyz II Men to open Musikfest 2022
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
More TOP STORIES News