PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Rich Thau, President of Engagious (a business and issue advocacy messaging company) and head of the 'Swing Voter Project'.
Thau interviews, researches and tracks both Republican and Democrat swing voters and the issues that drive them home.
They discuss his findings from online focus groups of PA voters just ahead of this primary election.
2022 Primary Election: What swing voters are saying ahead of the May 17 vote
