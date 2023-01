Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.

KENNETT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident in Chester County.

Officers arrested David Levy, of Kennett Square, for official oppression, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault charges.

Reports show the incident happened in late December when Levy was off-duty.

Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.