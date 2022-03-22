scam

Officials: Beware of phone calls pretending to raise money for families of 2 troopers killed on I-95

"It's disgusting to even have to issue this statement," Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: March 22, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania are warning residents about a scam trying to trick people in the wake of the death of two state troopers.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on Tuesday put an alert out about organizations pretending to raise money to benefit the families of the troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca.

"It's disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they're receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers," said PSTA President David Kennedy.

Kennedy said the public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers.

"The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising," Kennedy said.

State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of the troopers and a civilian who were struck by a vehicle on an interstate in South Philadelphia early Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

The state troopers have been identified as 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.



Police said Mack and Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian off I-95 when all three were struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The troopers and the civilian were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in the troopers' honor.

The PSTA formed the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation in 2007 to help troopers and their families in their time of need. The non-profit foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services. For more information, visit troopershelpingtroopers.org.

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvaniastate trooperspennsylvania state policescam
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
How to avoid scams involving aid to Ukraine
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
TOP STORIES
2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
3 sisters, servers at Philly diner, surprised with 'Waitress' tickets
Show More
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
NJ cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida
SEPTA starts free pass program for Wawa, Drexel, Penn Medicine workers
Home invasion robbery in Old City under investigation
Action News investigation helps lead to contractor's arrest
More TOP STORIES News