Officials: Beware of phone calls pretending to raise money for families of 2 troopers killed on I-95

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on Tuesday put an alert out about organizations pretending to raise money to benefit the families of the troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca.
"It's disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they're receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers," said PSTA President David Kennedy.
Kennedy said the public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers.
"The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising," Kennedy said.
State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of the troopers and a civilian who were struck by a vehicle on an interstate in South Philadelphia early Monday.
Police said Mack and Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian off I-95 when all three were struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The troopers and the civilian were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in the troopers' honor.
The PSTA formed the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation in 2007 to help troopers and their families in their time of need. The non-profit foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services. For more information, visit troopershelpingtroopers.org.
-----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.