Pennsylvania state trooper, woman involved in Bucks County crash

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania state trooper was involved in a vehicle crash on Monday morning in Bristol, Bucks County.

The crash happened on Interstate 295 eastbound, near Route 413 at about 5:15 a.m.

Chopper 6 showed the damage to the back of the state police vehicle as it was being towed away.

The woman was injured, but the extent of her injuries was unknown. It was not yet clear if the trooper was injured.

The highway quickly reopened following the crash.