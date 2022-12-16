Storm brings rain, wind to Philadelphia area

A storm moved into the Philadelphia area Thursday and brought everything from rain, sleet, snow and ice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A storm moved into the Philadelphia area Thursday and brought everything from rain, sleet, snow and ice.

Winter Weather Warning and Advisories were in effect in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

In Philadelphia, persistent rain was the main problem.

"It's horrible out here, but I had to come out. I couldn't put it off," said Denise Fry of Southwest Philadelphia.

Fry was one of many who attempted to dodge rain drops and dug out her cold weather gear in order to brave the storm.

"I got an umbrella and I got my rain boots on, so I'm ready," said Fry. "It's OK. At least it didn't snow and everybody going to be happy on Christmas morning."

The weather did not keep people inside. Action News met Ellen And Buzzy Walters. They say if you had to go outside, make sure it was worth it.

"We came to see Cinderella and it was wonderful. Very very delightful. Worth the trip," said Ellen and Buzzy Walters of Maple Glen. "The rain doesn't spoil Cinderella. Cinderella is the place to be."

Friday will start off damp and windy as the rain tapers off. It stays cloudy for the remainder of the day with temperatures falling back to the low 40s.