Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- A minimum wage increase is coming soon for some workers in Pennsylvania.

Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.

The change will increase the amount of money in tips an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from $7.25 to as low as $2.83.

That tip threshold is going from $30 a month to $135 a month.

According to the Wolf administration, between 93,000 and 160,000 workers are paid a tipped minimum wage below $7.25 an hour.