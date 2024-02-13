WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Perkiomen Valley School Board reverses controversial bathroom policy

The policy stated that students must use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 4:51AM
Perkiomen Valley School Board reverses controversial bathroom policy
Perkiomen Valley School Board reverses controversial bathroom policy

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Perkiomen Valley School Board in Montgomery County voted to reverse a controversial bathroom policy on Monday night.

District officials initially implemented Policy 720 back in October.

The policy stated that students must use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. It also prohibited transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identities.

The policy also opened single-use bathrooms, previously only available to teachers, to all students and staff regardless of gender.

Many parents and residents argued that the policy was unfair for transgender students.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW