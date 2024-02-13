Perkiomen Valley School Board reverses controversial bathroom policy

The policy stated that students must use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth.

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Perkiomen Valley School Board in Montgomery County voted to reverse a controversial bathroom policy on Monday night.

District officials initially implemented Policy 720 back in October.

The policy stated that students must use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. It also prohibited transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identities.

The policy also opened single-use bathrooms, previously only available to teachers, to all students and staff regardless of gender.

Many parents and residents argued that the policy was unfair for transgender students.