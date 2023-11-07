Dashcam video shows police chasing man linked to teen's murder on Halloween

Peter Romano was shot and killed on October 31 in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Ohio have released dashcam video of police officers chasing a person of interest wanted in last week's Halloween shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The body of 19-year-old Sean Hughes, of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., was found on November 2 after a police chase in Marysville, Ohio.

He was identified as a person of interest in the October 31 shooting that left Snyder Middle School student Peter Romano dead.

Two others -- a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old -- were also wounded in the gunfire.

Bensalem police say the vehicle used in the shooting was stolen out of Bristol Township.

Late last week, police in Ohio spotted the car.

Police tried to pull Hughes over, and that's when the chase began. At one point, Hughes was able to run out of the vehicle.

Minutes later, police found his body. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joshua Marquez has been arrested on weapons charges, according to police in Marysville, Ohio.

Another person in the car, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Marquez, also fled on foot, but police were able to catch him.

"Show me your hands, show me your hands," could be heard over body camera footage.

Marquez, a convicted felon, was in possession of a gun and discarded it after the pursuit, but officers later found it. He has been arrested on weapons charges. It's unclear if he had any connection to the Bensalem shooting.

There's been a lot of tears and frustration from the community trying to understand how this all happened and why.

Police say there was a report of teens fighting at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue before the gunshots were fired from a nearby car.

A family member said she is frustrated about the outcome.

"Honestly I wish that he would rot in jail for his life. I'm happy that he's in hell," said Romano's cousin, Gianna Romano.

Bensalem police say they are still investigating other possible suspects involved in this shooting, including others who were in the vehicle on Halloween.