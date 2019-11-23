Shelter Me: Old City PR Firm adopts an office dog

What happens when a local PR firm partners with a local shelter? You get one happy office dog. David Murphy has the story in this week's Shelter Me.10 N. 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 191061242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147James Zeleniak, founder of Punch Media in Old City, Philadelphia, and his family, were looking for a hypoallergenic dog. Luckily, Kylie Flett, the Director of PR & Strategy at Punch Media, is on the board at Morris Animal Refuge in Center City and helped James find the perfect fit!Now Bader, named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, makes bi-weekly visits to the office, which the staff there don't mind at all.