SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: Street Tails Animal Rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: Street Tails Animal Rescue. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on July 7, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
Street Tails Animal Rescue, or STAR, is there for Philadelphia's homeless and unwanted pets, focusing on the animals who need help the most.

It is tucked away on Liberties Walk in Northern Liberties. The non-profit has been saving animals since 2011.

"You can call us a boutique rescue in a sense," said co-manager Allison Lewis.

It's more of an intimate setting, with just nine kennels. Cats and kittens are kept in foster families.

"Everybody who comes in, they are all pulled from larger shelters, some kill shelters, some other shelters, all local from the Philadelphia area," Lewis said.

The rescue also specializes in pets who require a little extra TLC, like Pigwidgeon. She is named after the owl in Harry Potter and came to the rescue about a month ago with a skin condition.

"She has a skin condition that we are currently working on diagnosing," said Lewis. "She's on a bunch of medications and the special shampoo."

Pigwidegeon loves taking baths and would love for someone to take her home.

We also met John Kennedy Drool. He's a three-year-old American Bulldog mix who also arrived with health problems.

"He was really, really, skinny, unable to kind of retain weight. We're working on fattening him back up and get him healthy," said Lewis.

With his health on the mend, he's ready for playtime.

"So long as they take him out, give him a good romp, and let him lie on a bed and relax for the rest of the day," said Lewis.

Dottie is about 11 years old. She's a Chihuahua-mix and likes to be the only pet in the house. It can take a little time for her to warm up to you.

"And when she opens up, she just melts into your hands," said Lewis.

She needs some dental work that the rescue is working on.
"She mostly wants to lay next to you and snuggle. That would make her happy," said Lewis.

For more, visit StreetTails.org

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER ME
Shelter Me: One Love Animal Rescue
Shelter Me: Main Line Animal Rescue
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Shelter Me: Friends with Vets
Shelter Me: Monster Milers
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
Crews rescue deer stuck in abandoned well in New Castle County
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News