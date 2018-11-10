Shelter Me: Street Tails Rescue

SHELTER ME

For Scott Weiss and his partner Clare Cobasa, it was love at first sight.

The couple just moved back to Philadelphia after living abroad, and they wanted to open their hearts and their home to an animal in need.

"Bessie was actually the first dog that we met, and that was the end of the story," Cobasa says.

When we first met Bessie at Street Tails Rescue, she had been surrendered by her previous owner and was suffering from a skin condition.

Street Tails was really great about taking care of all of that.

With medication and a special shampoo, her purebred coat is now perfectly coiffed.

She's what we call a Cairn Terrier, so she is basically Toto in the Wizard of Oz, and Bessie quickly decided there was no place like her new home.

"We tend to alternate who gets up first and lets her out, but she always goes darting for the other one," Weiss says.

Back at Street Tails, the work continues to create more happy endings.

Bircher is an eight-year-old pitbull mix found as a stray and featured in Street Tails 2019 fundraising calendar.

"We did it with Wilson's Estate Jewelry, featuring $30,000 worth of jewelry and some of our current dogs and past dogs," says Allison Lewis of Street Tails.

Post Malone is a six-year-old Pug Terrier mix who was also found as a stray.

"He would make a great running partner," says Lewis.

