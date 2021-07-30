abduction

Police investigate abduction in South Philadelphia casino parking lot

According to the victim, four to five armed men approached the victim in the parking area.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an abduction that happened in South Philadelphia casino parking lot on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. at the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on the 900 block of Packer Avenue.

Police say the male victim reported the incident around six hours later after receiving care at the hospital.

Sources tell Action News this abduction was brazen.

According to the victim, four to five armed men approached the victim in the parking area of the casino.

The victim says he was beaten, pistol-whipped, and duct-taped.

Sources say the victim believes the assailants brought him to an area in Northeast Philadelphia and left him in the vehicle.

He was able to chew out of the duct tape and flag down a passing medic who took him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was treated and released, officials say.

Sources also say the armed assailants returned to the casino and hotel's parking garage to steal the victim's car using the victim's key, having no idea he escaped.

A spokesperson from Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia released a statement that read in part:
"Our security and surveillance teams will remain in constant contact with the Philadelphia Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident and assist in any way possible."

