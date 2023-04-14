WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video captures moment SUV collides with ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia

Just as the ambulance comes into view of the camera it is hit broadside by an SUV.

ByMaggie Kent and 6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, April 14, 2023 7:42PM
Ambulance crash in Northeast Philadelphia caught on video
EMBED <>More Videos

This raw video shows an ambulance crash on Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ambulance on the way to an emergency call was hit broadside by an SUV that, sources say, was being pursued by police on Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at E. Cheltenham Ave. and Saul Street.

In video obtained by Action News, the ambulance's siren can be heard just moments before it is hit broadside by an SUV.

The ambulance is pushed off the road and onto the sidewalk, nearly tipping onto its side.

The EMTs inside the smashed ambulance, a 42-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, were hurt. The female medic suffered broken ribs and a broken leg.

The SUV driver was also injured.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time.

Sources say a marked squad car was in pursuit of the SUV, which was reported stolen. Sources also tell Action News officers found a gun and drugs inside the vehicle.

The 27-year-old man driving the SUV was arrested. His name has not been released.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW