Video captures moment SUV collides with ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia

Just as the ambulance comes into view of the camera it is hit broadside by an SUV.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ambulance on the way to an emergency call was hit broadside by an SUV that, sources say, was being pursued by police on Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at E. Cheltenham Ave. and Saul Street.

In video obtained by Action News, the ambulance's siren can be heard just moments before it is hit broadside by an SUV.

The ambulance is pushed off the road and onto the sidewalk, nearly tipping onto its side.

The EMTs inside the smashed ambulance, a 42-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, were hurt. The female medic suffered broken ribs and a broken leg.

The SUV driver was also injured.

No patients were inside the ambulance at the time.

Sources say a marked squad car was in pursuit of the SUV, which was reported stolen. Sources also tell Action News officers found a gun and drugs inside the vehicle.

The 27-year-old man driving the SUV was arrested. His name has not been released.

