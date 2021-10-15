Activists impacted by Philly gun violence make sure their voice is heard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Philadelphia Eagles game let out in South Philadelphia Thursday night, activists took to the streets in North Philadelphia for a "wake-up call."
People personally impacted by gun violence marched up Lehigh Avenue, from 22nd to 29th streets, to make sure their message was heard.
"It's time to come together as a people" could be heard booming out of speakers inside a box truck as it drove through the city streets.
"This gun violence happens 24 hours a day, so us being out here is no different than the gun violence that happens in our communities," activist Jamal Johnson told Action News.
A man in his 20s died in a double shooting in Hunting Park just hours earlier.
It happened on the 1600 block of West Lycoming Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
The second victim is in stable condition.
Philadelphia has recorded 433 homicides to date.
The city just awarded more than $2-million in grants to anti-violence programs aimed at mentorship, housing assistance and job training.
