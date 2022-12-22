WATCH LIVE

Police investigating ATM explosion outside Wells Fargo bank in Chestnut Hill

Thursday, December 22, 2022 10:57AM
ATM explodes outside Chestnut Hill bank
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an ATM explosion in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.

It happened outside the Wells Fargo bank on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street near Mermaid Lane just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The blast blew the machine apart, though it does not appear the cash box portion was blown open.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are combing through surveillance footage to try and figure out what led to the explosion.

You may recall there were dozens of ATM explosions in the summer of 2020.

But the last one we reported was a year ago, in December of 2021.

The most recent rash of ATM crimes has been thieves stealing the entire machines.

