2 suspects wanted for attacking driver in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood

Police say two suspects jumped inside the vehicle, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who attacked a driver in the city's Northern Liberties section.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 16 while the victim was in her car near the 400 block of Spring Garden Street.

Police say two suspects jumped inside the vehicle, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money.

That's when the victim drove off with the suspects still inside.

Police say one of the suspects hit the woman in the face when she began calling for help while in the 300 block of Spring Garden Street.

The suspects were able to get away in what police believe is a light-colored Toyota Camry.

The victim suffered a broken nose and other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker