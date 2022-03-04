Here's what you'll see as The Philadelphia Auto Show returns for 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10978705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc Auto Experience Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.Karen Rogers, Adam Joseph and Ducis Rodgers host 6abc's Special from the Auto Show, Saturday at 7 on 6abc.The automotive industry converges on Philadelphia with the latest technology, the super exotics, Hollywood rides, customized cars and the classics.Manufacturers have filled the show floor with the latest models featuring debuts from Ford, Toyota, Subaru, Kia, Volvo and Hyundai.This year's show features the debut of the E-Track, an indoor ride and drive stocked with six all-electric vehicles.Guests will have the chance to take a drive and get a feel for how an electric vehicle handles, the acceleration and information on infrastructure. The automotive industry is trending towards EVs with exciting new vehicles like the Ford F150 Lightning and Hyundai's Ioniq.The road to an all-EV fleet is underway but there are still roadblocks for consumers.The E-Track isn't the only indoor Ride and Drive.Camp Jeep returns with a new setup to experience the offroad capabilities Jeep is known for and it all happens on the Convention Center floor.Outside, Toyota is offering the opportunity to take a drive in their new Tundra or the Corolla Cross, a new member of the Toyota family.The cars are always the stars at the Auto Show, but there is even more to see this year.Hollywood Rides return shining the spotlight on Bumblebee from the "Transformers" and the Mystery Machine from "Scooby-Doo".Get on the racetrack with the Ford simulator or check out some of the souped-up rides from the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers.The Philadelphia Auto Show has been part of the city's schedule for 120 years.Last year they were unable to hold a show because of the pandemic.That wasn't going to happen again thanks to the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia. The last big event to be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center was the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show.This year's return will bring millions of dollars to the city's economy, providing a needed boost to local restaurants, regional transportation and hotels.The collection of classic cars at the Philadelphia Auto Show is one of the best in the country.This year Back in the Day Way moves to the Grand Hall, once a Victorian train shed for the Reading Railroad, now a beautiful exhibit hall, the perfect place to see cars that date back to the turn of the century.For the first time, the lower level will be known as Custom Alley.And for the first time, Custom Alley will be home to local Philadelphians displaying their modified rides.The lower level has always been home for the aftermarket alterations but his year more than two dozen local enthusiasts will be able to display the blood, sweat and tears they have put into their car.The advent of electric vehicles is just one of the major storylines in the industry.A pandemic, a microchip shortage and supply chain issues have all led to major developments in how consumers buy vehicles.Inventory issues have led to challenges for dealers but also created new ways to purchase with a major shift to a digital marketplace.We challenged our matchmaker, Nick Kurczewski, to pair vehicles with some of the characters nominated for an Oscar this year.What do you think he picked for Jessica Chastain's Tammy Faye Bakker or Will Smith's Richard Williams?He also looked to hook up Steven Spielberg and Oscar host Wanda Sykes.The 94th Academy Awards air March 27 on 6abc but Nick's nominations are an early prize during award season.Pennsylvania Convention Center12th and Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA