Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were some tense moments in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning as police surrounded a stolen FedEx truck.
Chopper 6 was over the intersection of 47th Street and Paschal Avenue.
That's where members of the SWAT team had a FedEx truck surrounded just before noon after witnesses told police a man had locked himself inside.
After employing flash-bang devices, police were able to open the back of the truck.
But after getting inside, they discovered it was empty.
The incident is still under investigation.