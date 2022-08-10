Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia

Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were some tense moments in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning as police surrounded a stolen FedEx truck.

Chopper 6 was over the intersection of 47th Street and Paschal Avenue.

That's where members of the SWAT team had a FedEx truck surrounded just before noon after witnesses told police a man had locked himself inside.

After employing flash-bang devices, police were able to open the back of the truck.

But after getting inside, they discovered it was empty.

The incident is still under investigation.