carjacking

Off-duty corrections officer robbed, carjacked in Philadelphia; fires 5 shots at suspect: Police

The off-duty corrections officer grabbed his weapon and fired off five shots toward the suspect, police said.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty corrections officer carjacked in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an off-duty corrections officer turned the tables during a carjacking late Monday, opening fire on the suspect in Philadelphia's Olney section.

The 59-year-old corrections officer had just left a friend's house when he was carjacked along the 200 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard at about 11 p.m., police said.

The man told police he got into his Toyota Avalon, and before he knew it, a man wearing a surgical mask and hoodie pulled him out of the car at gunpoint and got in.

That's when police said the corrections officer grabbed his weapon and fired off five shots toward the suspect, who then sped away.

"Police officers, within about 20 to 25 minutes, located the Toyota Avalon about a half a mile away in the 4900 block of Bingham Street. That vehicle was found with five bullet holes in it and also a lot of fresh blood inside the driver's seat, and some on the center console," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The bullets went through the driver's side window, the door and the front windshield.

Police said a short time later, a man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to both of his arms. They believe he may be the person responsible for the robbery and carjacking.

The corrections officer was not injured during the carjacking.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
olney (philadelphia)gun violencecorrection officershootingphiladelphia policecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Carjacking victim speaks about gas station ambush
Saint Joe's student shot in attempted carjacking: Police
Teen charged with carjacking off-duty Philly officer
3 carjacking suspects arrested after crash in Bucks County
TOP STORIES
2 shot dead after trying to break into South Philly home: Police
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
Long-term plan for Navy Yard to be unveiled today
AccuWeather: Bright, less humid the next few days
AAA projects record-breaking holiday travel, gas prices
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
11-year-old girl in South Jersey dreams of playing in the MLB
Show More
Man who allegedly shot driver following crash found guilty by judge
How overturn of Roe v. Wade could transform political landscape in Pa.
Hospitality workers at 5 AC casinos prepare to strike
Check out live music, light shows at Longwood Gardens Summer series
Local musician goes viral for uncanny Michael Jackson impersonation
More TOP STORIES News