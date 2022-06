Pictured: The suspects wanted for the carjacking of a SEPTA cashier on June 8, 2022 in North Philadelphia.

Pictured: A Nissan Murano like the one being sought in connection with the carjacking of a SEPTA cashier on June 7, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they say carjacked a SEPTA cashier in North Philadelphia as she was heading to work on Wednesday morning.According to police, the incident happened at about 6 a.m. on the 500 block of North Broad Street.The two male suspects approached the employee as she was exiting her car, police said. One of the suspects indicated he had a gun.The suspects demanded the woman's keys, phone and purse before they left in the woman's gray Nissan Murano.Anyone who has information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.