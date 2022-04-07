Feds charged 8 suspected carjackers tied to violent crime wave across Philadelphia

The round-up is credited to the efforts of a joint carjacking task force.
Two brazen carjackings on February 10 and 11 of this year in Northeast Philadelphia are now linked to 20-year-old Cameron Styles. He was indicted by the U.S. Attorney's office for two carjackings and weapons offenses.
Christopher Robinson, 20, of Philadelphia, was charged in connection with three armed carjackings on December 9, 2021, January 5, 2022, and January 11, 2022, all in West Philadelphia.
Tarik Chambers, 19, and Nikeem LeachHilton, 21, both of Philadelphia were charged in connection a carjacking on December 19, 2021, in Delaware County.
Dayon Hackett, 19, of Philadelphia, was charged in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in the Bridesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia and a second armed carjacking and shooting in South Philadelphia, both of which occurred on December 22, 2021.
Sean Allen, 23, of Camden, NJ was charged in connection with two armed carjackings on January 4, 2022, and January 6, 2022, in Northeast Philadelphia. The carjacking incidents occurred after victims posted their vehicles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and were contacted by an account claiming to have an interest in purchasing the vehicles.
And back in February, Alex Fernandez-Pena and Juan Jose Rodriguez were charged in connection with a carjacking incident of a rideshare vehicle earlier in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.
Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division, has a warning to others who are seeking to commit these violent acts.
"The rash of carjackings we've seen in and around Philadelphia is unacceptable," said Maguire. "That's why this task force is united in our efforts to find those responsible and get them off the street. The potential penalties for federal carjacking charges are severe, so if people want to keep committing these crimes, they should know that the carjacking task force will make it a priority to put them in cuffs and behind bars for a good long time."
If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, as well as a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison.
