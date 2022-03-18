Suspects who carjacked, kidnapped woman at Philadelphia Mills linked to additional crimes: Police

Action News was there as 19-year-old Ariana Mojica and a 17-year-old male were put in the back of a police car.
"That arrest led to them connecting us to numerous other cases," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Detective Frank Vanore. "Both of them have been charged with numerous counts of robbery, carjacking, aggravated assault, weapons offenses, we have several thefts of vehicles as well as attempted robberies. "
SEE ALSO: Woman carjacked, kidnapped at Philadelphia Mills mall speaks out: 'Both of them had guns'
Action News caught up with one of the victims, a 74-year-old woman from Northeast Philadelphia.
She described how she fought off the young woman who tried to rob her on Tuesday afternoon.
"The girl asked me could she use my cell phone because she said hers was dead and she wanted to call her mother," said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous.
She said she offered to dial her mother's number, instead of giving her the phone, and that's when things escalated.
"At that point, she grabbed me, like in a hug, and out of her pocket she showed me a gun," she said. "I pushed her and said get out of here and they both ran down the street."
Later that day, police say the teen suspects abducted and carjacked a young woman outside of the Philadelphia Mills mall.
She spoke exclusively with Action News about the terrifying ordeal.
"They were looking for ATMs so they could empty out my account. So, they went through my stuff, my wallet, took out my debit card, credit card," said Marissa Briggs.
On Thursday, Philadelphia police say the suspects carjacked another woman at the same mall.
Detectives with the carjacking task force were able to track the vehicle to a Champs store on Cottman Avenue, putting the suspect's crime spree to an end.
"The task force is really concentrating on stolen vehicles so that's something they're doing. We're looking to track down the vehicles and see if we can look at their motives and how they're working," said Vanore.
Police believe the two suspects might be connected to other carjackings and are working with police in Bucks County.
Philadelphia Mills Mall management released this statement, saying, "We are grateful the suspects have been apprehended by the Philadelphia Police Department. This alleged crime spree across Philadelphia has no place in our society. In addition to our existing security measures, we've partnered with the police to increase security efforts throughout our property and parking areas."