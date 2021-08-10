COVID-19 vaccine

Philly City Council members, staff must be vaccinated by fall session

The first City Council meeting of the fall session is set to take place in person on September 16.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All Philadelphia City Council members and staff will be required to be vaccinated before the upcoming fall session, Council President Darrell L. Clarke announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 is leading to a surge in cases across the tri-state area.

"We understand the importance of Council returning to live Meetings and hearings after more than a year of conducting the people's business remotely," said Council President Clarke. "The public has a right to see and participate in the business of their City Council. At the same time, we must balance that right with public health and safety. With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, we must act to protect the public and Council. That's why we are requiring that all Council employees be vaccinated."

Council members and staff can request to be exempt due to religious or medical reasons. Those who are unable to be vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

Wolf said workers in those jobs - and all new hires at those facilities - have until Sept. 7 to get fully vaccinated.



According to city officials, Philadelphia is currently averaging 180 new cases of COVID-19 per day. Just over 63% of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 77% of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf also announced that 25,000 employees of Commonwealth's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus.

Philadelphia officials are set to impose new restrictions to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases, Action News has learned.



The state Health Department said this week that 63.8% of adult state residents are fully vaccinated, although there were nearly 4,100 positive cases over a recent three-day stretch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



