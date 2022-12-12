Philadelphia police searching for suspect who stole antique brass railing outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a City Hall theft suspect.

The theft happened on December 8 around 6:25 a.m. near the southeast corner of City Hall in Center City.

Police released video of an unknown man using a red shopping cart to transport a 20-foot section of an antique brass railing away from the building.

Officials estimate it's worth $15,000 to $20,000 and acknowledge it may be worth much more.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

