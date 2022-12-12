WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police searching for suspect who stole antique brass railing outside City Hall

John Paul Image
ByJohn Paul via WPVI logo
Monday, December 12, 2022 10:28PM
EMBED <>More Videos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a City Hall theft suspect.

The theft happened on December 8 around 6:25 a.m. near the southeast corner of City Hall in Center City.

Police released video of an unknown man using a red shopping cart to transport a 20-foot section of an antique brass railing away from the building.

Officials estimate it's worth $15,000 to $20,000 and acknowledge it may be worth much more.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW