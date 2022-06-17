shooting

2 young males sought after West Oak Lane mini-mart employee shot in leg: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A clerk was shot inside a mini-mart in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 67th Street and Ogontz Avenue.

Police say two young males entered the Ogontz Mini Market and one of them fired a gun through a glass partition at the counter.

The bullet struck an employee in the leg.

The young men ran from the scene.

The clerk was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say it is not clear at this time if the suspects intended to rob the store.

They are continuing to search for the two young males.

No other injuries were reported.

