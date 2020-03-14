Changes made to Philadelphia's free student meal distribution program | FULL LIST

"The one-day-per-week schedule is a proactive measure we are taking to further support the city's shelter-in-place guidance, minimize social interactions and help flatten the coronavirus curve," according to a statement on the city's website.
The following information was previously released by the city:
In light of the City and State emergency closures, the City, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority and several charter schools have created a new list of schools and community sites that are distribution points for student meals.
These additions also come with changes to the days in which meals will be available for distribution.
School meal sites and schedules will change beginning Monday, March 23. In addition, Parks & Recreation sites are no longer distributing student meals beginning March 23.
All meal sites will continue to be open from 9 a.m. until noon, but the locations and frequency of distribution are changed. Revisions to the meals distribution program include:
-School District sites (49 total) will be open Thursdays only.
-Families can pick up three grab-and-go bags per student/child on these days.
-School District sites will continue to make available the K-12 Learning Guides, optional resources to help reduce learning regression while students are out of school due to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Philadelphia region.
-Charter school sites (25 total) are also open from 9 a.m. until noon. Families are encouraged to check the charter schools websites for days of meal distribution.
-Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) community centers (6 total) are also open from 9 a.m. until noon. Families are encouraged to visit http://www.pha.phila.gov/ for days of meal distribution.
The following 80 schools and Philadelphia Housing Authority locations are distributing meals, beginning March 23, 2020:
-District schools open Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - noon.
-Families will receive six meals per student-3 breakfasts and 3 lunches
School Address (zip code)
Baldi Middle
School 8801 Verree Rd (19115)
Barry, John Elementary School
5900 Race St (19139)
Barton School
4600 Rosehill St (19120)
Bartram, John High School
2401 S 67th St (19142)
Bethune, Mary McLeod School
3301 Old York Rd (19140)
CAPA (Philadelphia H.S. for Creative and Performing Arts)
901 S Broad St (19147)
Clemente, Roberto Middle School
122 W Erie Ave (19140)
Comegys, Benjamin B. School
5100 Greenway Ave (19143)
Conwell, Russell Middle School
1849 E Clearfield St (19134)
Cooke, Jay Elementary School
1300 W Louden St (19141)
Cramp, William School
3449 N Mascher St (19140)
De Burgos, J. Elementary School
401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)
Decatur, Stephen School
3500 Academy Rd (19154)
Duckrey, Tanner School
1501 W Diamond St (19121)
Edison, Thomas A. High School
151 W Luzerne St (19140)
Fels, Samuel High School
5500 Langdon St (19124)
Finletter, Thomas K. School
6100 N Front St (19120)
Fitzpatrick, A. L. School
11061 Knights Rd (19154)
Frankford High School
5000 Oxford Ave (19124)
Franklin Learning Center
616 N 15th St (19130)
Franklin, Benjamin School
5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)
Furness, Horace High School
1900 S 3rd St (19148)
Hackett, Horatio B. School
2161 E York St (19125)
Harding, Warren G. Middle School
2000 Wakeling St (19124)
Hunter, William H. School
2400 N Front St (19133)
Juniata Park Academy
801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)
Kelly, John B. School
5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)
Kensington CAPA
1901 N Front St (19122)
King, Martin Luther High School
6100 Stenton Ave (19138)
Lawton, Henry W. School
6101 Jackson St (19135)
Lincoln, Abraham High School
3201 Ryan Ave (19136)
Loesche, William H. School
595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)
Marshall, Thurgood School
5120 N 6th St (19120)
Mayfair School
3001 Princeton Ave (19149)
Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School
3300 N 3rd St (19140)
Northeast High School
1601 Cottman Ave (19111)
One Bright Ray Mansion
3133 Ridge Ave (19132)
Overbrook Educational Center
6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)
Philadelphia Learning Academy-South
4300 Westminster Ave (19104)
Rhodes Elementary School
2900 W Clearfield St (19132)
Roosevelt Elementary School
430 E Washington Ln (19144)
Roxborough High School
6498 Ridge Ave (19128)
Sayre, William L. High School
5800 Walnut St (19139)
South Philadelphia High School
2101 S Broad St (19148)
Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School
1701 Chelten Ave (19126)
Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School
201 E Olney Ave (19120)
Webster, John H. School
3400 Frankford Ave (19134)
West Philadelphia High School
4901 Chestnut St (19139)
Ziegler, William H. School
5935 Saul St (19149)
Charter school locations open on varying days from 9 a.m. to noon. (contact schools or
visit their websites for exact days):
Charter School Address (Zip)
Aspira Charter - Stetson 3200 B St (19134)
Aspira Olney Charter High 100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)
Lindley Academy Charter - Birney 900 Lindley Ave (19141)
Mariana Bracetti Academy 1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)
Mastery Charter - Cleveland 3701 N 19th St (19140)
Mastery Charter - Clymer 1201 W Rush St (19133)
Mastery Charter - Gratz High 1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)
Mastery Charter - Hardy Williams 5400 Warrington Ave (19143)
Mastery Charter - Harrity 5601 Christian St (19143)
Mastery Charter - Lenfest Campus 35 S 4th St (19106)
Mastery Charter - Mann 5376 W Berks St (19131)
Mastery Charter - Pastorius 5650 Sprague St (19138)
Mastery Charter - Pickett 5700 Wayne Ave (19144)
Mastery Charter - Shoemaker 5301 Media St (19131)
Mastery Charter - Smedley 1790 Bridge St (19124)
Mastery Charter - Thomas Campus 927 Johnston St (19148)
Mastery Charter - Wister 67 E Bringhurst St (19144)
Mastery Prep Elementary Charter 1801 W Pike St (19140)
Philadelphia Montessori Charter 2227 Island Ave (19142)
Richard Allen Prep 2601 S 58th St (19143)
Universal Audenried Charter 3301 Tasker St (19145)
Universal Charter - Bluford 5720 Media St (19131)
Universal Charter - Daroff 5630 Vine St (19139)
Universal Creighton Charter 5401 Tabor Ave (19120)
Universal Vare Charter 2100 S 24th St (19145)
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has six community centers open for "grab-and-go"
meals for breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon beginning on
March 23.
PHA Community Center Address (Zip)
Abbottsford Homes 3226 McMichael Street (19129)
Bartram Village 5404 Gibson Drive (19143)
John F Street Center 1100 Poplar Street (19123)
Raymond Rosen Homes 2301 W. Edgley Street (19121)
Westpark Apartments 300 N. Busti Street (19104)
Wilson Park 2500 Jackson Street (19145)
A list and interactive map of the 80 sites are available on phila.gov.