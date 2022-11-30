WATCH LIVE

Search for driver who struck pedestrian, SUV in Philadelphia

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 12:05PM
The search is on for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Philadelphia and then caused a crash one block away.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Philadelphia and then caused a crash one block away.

It happened at East Glenwood and Frankford avenues in Kensington just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver kept going after striking the pedestrian.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed into an SUV at Castor and Frankford avenues.

The driver of the striking vehicle was nowhere to be found when police arrived at the scene.

The condition of the pedestrian has not been released.

