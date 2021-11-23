Would-be thief smashes vehicle into Lawncrest gas station minimart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A would-be thief smashed a vehicle into a gas station minimart in order to gain access inside the store, Philadelphia police say.It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Rising Sun and Adam avenues in Lawncrest.Police say the driver crashed into the front window of the Sunoco A Plus.Investigators believe he may have been trying to get to the ATM and video poker machines.The suspect was able to flee the scene. It was not clear if anything was stolen.No injuries have been reported.