Philadelphia police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Olney

Cameras captured a light-colored Lexus SUV driving from the scene on the 5600 block of Mascher Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a car wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the city's Olney section over the weekend.

Police say the hit-and-run driver struck 47-year-old Hoa Nguyen as he exited his car.

Nguyen died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the Lexus may have damage to the front bumper, grille, hood, and it may also have damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.