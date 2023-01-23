Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hit-and-run driver killed a woman as she was walking across the street on Sunday evening, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 5:37 p.m. on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police say the 43-year-old woman was struck by the driver of a silver SUV who fled eastbound on Oregon Avenue after the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not provided a description of the driver or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.