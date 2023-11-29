Philadelphia Wendy's manager pistol-whipped, employees held at gunpoint during attempted robbery

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of holding several employees at gunpoint during an attempted robbery Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of ambushing and assaulting a Wendy's manager, as well as holding several employees at gunpoint during an attempted robbery Wednesday.

Investigators said it happened at 2 a.m. at the Wendy's along the 900 block of Cottman Avenue in the city's Burholme section.

Police are telling Action News the man hid in the bushes outside the Wendy's and then ambushed the manager as she was getting into her car.

Officers said he put the 25-year-old manager in a headlock, and pistol-whipped her in the head and face with the gun.

The man then pulled the manager back into the restaurant where four other employees were waiting on rides, police said.

Police say all of it was captured on video.

"He pointed the gun at all of the Wendy's employees and forced them into a rear office," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department. "He was threatening to shoot and kill the manager during the struggle."

After forcing everyone into the back office, police said the man demanded money after going through the empty cash registers but the cash had already been deposited into the safe and employees were no longer able to access the money.

Police said the man then just simply left.

"We're very, very fortunate that the manager only had minor bruises to her head and face, and no other injuries to the other four store employees. It was closed for business at the time," Small said.

Medics checked out the manager outside the restaurant.

Police said the suspect was wearing all black, had on a hoodie, gloves and a black mask where you could only see his eyes.

