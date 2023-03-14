WATCH LIVE

robbery

Suspect tries, fails to use ax to break into Philly grocery store's ATM

Police are seeking two men for a grocery store robbery. One was armed with a gun, while another had an ax.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 6:29PM
Suspect tries, fails to use ax to break into grocery store's ATM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a pair of would-be thieves, one of whom tried to break into an ATM with an ax.

It happened on March 10 at the Maranatha Grocery Store on West Passyunk Ave.

Police say it was just before 6 a.m. when the two suspects entered the store. One man is armed with a gun, while the other is holding a wooden box with an ax inside.

While the man with the gun demands money from the store employee, the man with the ax uses it to pry open the ATM.

Video shows part of the machine coming loose, but police say the man was unable to obtain any cash.

Eventually, police say both men fled empty-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215.686.TIPS (8477).

