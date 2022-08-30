$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation were reported from 2014 to 2022.

According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation reported from 2014 to 2022 in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has unveiled new funding to help keep seniors safe.

A new $375,000 grant aims to help those who are most vulnerable in the city.

The money will help hire a forensic accountant who will investigate elder financial exploitation.

"It gives me great joy to announce the expansion of the DAO's Elder Justice Unit," said DAO First Assistant Carolyn Temin, who has been instrumental in spearheading the creation of the PEAMDT. "As a result of this grant, we are now able to expand the services available to elder victims of crime."

Officials say the funds will also give a boost to medical and other advocacy groups to teach seniors how these crimes work and how they can spot the schemes.

And there is a concern that many of these elder financial scams or thefts go under-reported.

To report suspected elder financial exploitation to the Philadelphia Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team (PEAMDT), call the task force's hotline at 215-686-5710.