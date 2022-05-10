fatal crash

3 killed after SUV hits pedestrians, crashes into SEPTA station

Police say two pedestrians and the male driver of the SUV were killed.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

3 killed after SUV strikes pedestrians, SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are dead after an out-of-control SUV crashed into pedestrians and then a SEPTA station in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

A police officer who was on patrol in the area saw a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed at Kensington and East Allegheny avenues just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the SUV struck and killed two pedestrians, a male and female, before striking the turnstile at SEPTA's Allegheny Station. The SUV then crashed into the station itself before catching on fire.

Police say the male driver of the SUV was killed.

Police say a third person, in their 50s, was struck in the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say they have surveillance video showing the crash.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections has been called to check the structural damage at the station.

The area is closed off to traffic as police continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaseptapedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrian injuredcar firepedestrians
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Motorcyclist dies after collision on AC Expressway
Crash claims the life of South Jersey high school student
'Melrose Place' actor loses bid to reduce crash sentence
Bensalem man charged in deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officer accused of shoplifting drink from store
Could a program in NJ's largest city help reduce violence in Philly?
Sparks fly as suspect leads officers on chase in Philly, Delco
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
Want to see the Sixers take on the Heat? Get ready to pay
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
Show More
Where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
More TOP STORIES News