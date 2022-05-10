3 killed after SUV hits pedestrians, crashes into SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are dead after an out-of-control SUV crashed into pedestrians and then a SEPTA station in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.A police officer who was on patrol in the area saw a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed at Kensington and East Allegheny avenues just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.Police say the SUV struck and killed two pedestrians, a male and female, before striking the turnstile at SEPTA's Allegheny Station. The SUV then crashed into the station itself before catching on fire.Police say the male driver of the SUV was killed.Police say a third person, in their 50s, was struck in the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital.Authorities say they have surveillance video showing the crash.The Department of Licenses and Inspections has been called to check the structural damage at the station.The area is closed off to traffic as police continue to investigate.