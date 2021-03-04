Victim struck, dragged 300 feet in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the driver of a minivan who struck a man in West Kensington got out of the vehicle and looked at the victim before fleeing from the scene.Police were called to the 3300 block of North 2nd Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators have identified the victim as 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo Velez. The victim's family told authorities he was deaf and non-verbal, but knew the neighborhood well.Police said the victim lived one block from the crash scene for more than 30 years and is well-known by neighbors.The victim was found in the middle of the road near speed bumps and signs warning drivers to slow down.Several witnesses told police that Velez was trying to cross N. 2nd between Ontario and Westmoreland streets when the driver struck him and kept going."The victim was hit with so much force that he came out of both his sneakers," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Witnesses said the vehicle dragged the victim nearly 300 feet south toward Allegheny Avenue.The driver left the scene and then came back before leaving again, according to police."We're getting information that the driver of the striking vehicle may have exited the vehicle, walked up, looked at the body and then got back into the vehicle and continued southbound on 2nd Street," said Small.Police said the striking vehicle was either a white Honda minivan or a Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe.Investigators were interviewing witnesses and family members.Authorities said they found businesses and homes in the area with surveillance cameras that may have captured video to help in their investigation.