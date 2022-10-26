Police investigate homicide in Kensington, near scene of double shooting days earlier

The deadly shooting happened just feet away from where a double shooting took place late Monday night.

A homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia happened less than two days after a shooting in the same location.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning happened less than two days after a shooting in the same location.

Shots were fired just after 5 a.m. along the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

Police say a man was shot in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This was just feet away from where a double shooting took place late Monday night.

Police said a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were shot shortly after 11 p.m. at Weymouth and East Clearfield streets.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not said if these shootings are connected.