Pennsylvania SPCA offers $10,000 reward after dog shot, another found dead Southwest Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 5:48PM
$10,000 reward offered after dog shot, another found dead in SW Philly
The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the person who shot at least one dog in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the person who shot at least one dog in Southwest Philadelphia.

The dog, named Alexia, was found suffering from gunshot wounds last month near the 1200 block of South 54th Street.

Days later, officials say they found a second dog shot to death inside a trash bag a few blocks away.

They believe it could be connected.

"Cases like this don't usually stop with one or two victims unless someone steps up and says something," said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

As for Alexia: she had a leg amputated and continues to recover.

